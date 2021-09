Today, 2K has announced a new step towards ensuring a realistic NBA experience with NBA 2K22. Every public address announcer from each arena in the NBA will be featured in the game. Revealed in a new content series about what goes on behind the mic, players will hear legendary voices from the likes of Tommy Edwards (Chicago Bulls), Mike Walczewski (New York Knicks), Matt Cord (Philadelphia 76ers) and more. Check out some examples below in the new trailer. NBA 2K22 launches on Sept 10.