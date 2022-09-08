NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition Hitting Apple Arcade in October

The Apple Arcade service is one of the low-key best values in gaming and offers a lot of variety for $5 a month. There are a variety of sports games with arcade-style hockey and basketball offerings, with the biggest name among them being the Arcade Editions of NBA 2K. The newest entry, NBA 2K23: Arcade Edition is set for release on October 18 and offers up 40 of the NBA’s greatest of all time in a new “The Greatest” game mode that is exclusive to this version of the game.

It is described as a rogue-like mode and features players like Shaq, Kareen Abdul-Jabbar, and Michael Jordan alongside the realistic NBA experience 2K fans have grown used to – just with a faster pace to the core action. Those who check out the 2K games ever so often because they’re casual fans of the sport should find an experience that is more to their liking, while hardcore fans can enjoy a more streamlined presentation that declutters things compared to the mainline NBA 2K games. NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition launches on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV on October 18.