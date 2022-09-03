NBA 2K23 MyCAREER Detailed Revealed in Trailer, New Edition Announced

2K has revealed the story premise and details behind MyCAREER for NBA 2K23. In a joint effort and collaboration between 2K and J. Cole, a special Gamestop Edition featuring J. Cole on the cover has been announced. Known as DREAMER Edition that is exclusive to current generation consoles, the story involves two musicians from Dreamville, Elite and Bas, as they try to befriend J. Cole. Additionally, the soundtrack has been announced to include artists such as Jack Harlow, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion and more. You can check out the trailer below and read the Courtside Report here.