NBA 2K23 Now Available

2K has announced that NBA 2K23 has officially dropped for PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. Players can expect the return of both The City for MyPLAYER and MyCAREER and the new Jordan Challenges. This mode featuring Michael Jordan is a return to what was in NBA 2K11 allowing players to participate in defining moments in Jordan’s career. This is complete with television presentation from each era. Both the WNBA and NBA are playable in NBA 2K23 with changes to MyTEAM that will allow better customization and the ability to play with Classic Teams in specific years. You can expect our review early next week.