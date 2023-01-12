NBA 2K23 Releases Latest Player Ratings Update

2K and Visual Concepts continue to keep up with player ratings throughout the season. Today, it revealed its sixth update in regards to the ratings and its highlighted by the gains of Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Doncic will gain a point to bring his overall to 97 as he is averaging an astounding 41.1 PPG in his last ten games. Jokic also gains a point to 97 while averaging 25.0 PPG this season as the Nuggets are in first place. Along with these two, Gilgeous-Alexander, Donovan Mitchell and Domantas Sabonis also gain a point. You can find the full ratings report here.