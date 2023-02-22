NBA 2K23 Season 5 Inspired by Miami

Season 5 of NBA 2K23 is here and will draw Miami inspirations with Tyler Herro being the focus player this season. MyCAREER will offer tropical rewards that includes a Hawaiian shirt, a Ja Morant shoe and an a Pocket Bike to cruise The City or the G.O.A.T. Boat. MyTEAM will feature the first ever 99-rated card for reaching Level 40, which is a Dark Matter Tyler Herro. Players will also receive a Free Agent Miami Heat LeBron card. The W will feature content surrounding the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces, including a Becky Hammon Head Coach card, T-Shirt and more. The 2K Beats will continue its inaugural 2K Producer Series with new beats from BoogzDaBeast, JohnG, Kosine, Big Duke, Bizness Boi and Wondagurl. Players can record their own verses over these beats and share it on social media using #NBA2KProducerSeries. You can read the full details of the Courtside Report here.