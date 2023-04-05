NBA 2K23 Season 6 Rolls into the Playoffs

This Friday, Season 6 for NBA 2K23 will be available as it will coincide with the start of both the NBA and WNBA Playoffs. The two players being focused on for Season 6 are Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic and WNBA Legend Sue Bird. Season 6 starts off with all-new apparel brands and rewards for players to unlock in MyCAREER that includes a Level 30 Jetpack (Xbox One and PS4), a Level 40 Glider (Xbox Series and PS5) and a GOAT Mascot (Xbox One and PS4). Players can also unlock a Core Badge Pattern Package 2 (Xbox Series and PS5) as a Level 39 Reward in Season 6.

MyTEAM will see the return of Hero Cards that includes a Ruby Shaq as the Level 1 reward as it can evolve up to a Diamond-rated with completed Evolution Requirements. Also available will be a Ruby Sue Bird Coach Card as the Level 2 reward and a Dark Matter Hakeem Olajuwon as the Level 40. Three collections will be released during Season 6 with powered-up Heroes for MyTEAM battlegrounds. Season 6 will also offer the return of the Holographic, Unicorn and Fire Basketball Cards.

The W will receive new weekly and season rewards that includes a Sandy Brondello Coach Card, T-Shirts and more. Additionally, players can expect Team Boosts, clothing bundles and more. 2K Beats will see featured artists including Premo RIce, Trippie Redd & Lil B, King Louie, Jovanie, ChapD & JohnG and Angel McCoughtry.

You can check out more details at the Courtside Report here.