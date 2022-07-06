NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition Announced With New Cover Athletes

Yesterday, 2K announced the release date and the first of three cover athletes for the upcoming NBA 2K23. While Michael Jordan will grace the cover of the top version of the game that releases on September 9 as the game will see the return of Jordan Challenges, today, a new version was announced. NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition will offer two prominent WNBA stars on the front. Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury and Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm will be on the cover. This will be the second cover in the franchise’s history to display stars of the WNBA. The third major cover athlete will be announced on Thursday. 2K is also partnering with the WNBA Stars to donate $100,000 to Every Kid Sports, which gives young girls the opportunity to join youth basketball leagues across the country. This will help cover registration fees for 550 young girls interested in playing basketball.