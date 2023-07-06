NBA 2K24 Cover Athlete Announced

The NBA is currently in its offseason as the Free Agency period has begun, which means there’s only a few months until the season starts. 2K usually releases its NBA game prior to the start of each NBA season, and today they’ve officially announced NBA 2K24. Along with the announcement of the game comes the announcement of the cover athlete. This NBA World Champion, two-time Finals MVP, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer will make his return to the cover of this year’s NBA 2K title. It will be his third, technically fourth, cover appearance. The two editions available will now make six different covers.

The late Kobe Bryant will be making his return to the cover of NBA 2K24. Bryant first appeared on the cover of NBA 2K10, right after he won his fourth NBA Championship and his first Finals MVP. In a separate turn of events for that season, it was rumored Bryant would be joining the Knicks. There was one cover created and Spike Lee owns this copy of the game on PS3. Bryant actually signed the cover for Spike Lee, as it is the only one that exists.

Bryant would then go on to grace the cover of the NBA 2K17: Legend Edition, which is after he retired from the sport. The Black Mamba would then get his own edition for NBA 2K21, which offered two different variants. This was after he passed away in the terrible helicopter accident with his daughter months before. NBA 2K24 will offer two editions again with one being the Kobe Bryant Edition and the other being the Black Mamba Edition.

Kobe will be offered the cover of both games unlike in recent years. For NBA 2K23, Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker was featured on the main editions for the game while Michael Jordan would have two variants available for his edition’s. Luka Doncic was the cover for NBA 2K22 while we saw Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant on the NBA 75th Anniversary Edition. There were also WNBA versions of the game with its own cover athletes. You can see the full cover photos below of both the Kobe Bryant Edition of NBA 2K24 as well as the Black Mamba Edition of the game. There will be more news coming soon on what to expect for NBA 2K24, so keep checking and be on the lookout.