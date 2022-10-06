Need for Speed Unbound Revealed with Sleek New Art Style

EA and Criterion Games today revealed Need for Speed Unbound, which aims to take the franchise back to its roots with a unique art style.

Need for Speed Unbound aims to take the franchise back to its street racing roots, something that is abundantly clear in the reveal trailer. The game takes players to Lakeshore where they’ll start off as a rookie racer attempting to win their car back after it was stolen. This catapults you into the big leagues of street racing as you try and win The Grand, the city’s ultimate street racing challenge. To do this, you’ll collect and customize a series of new cars, outrun the cops, and clash with the Takeover Scene, whose leader is played by rapper A$AP Rocky.

While the trailer showcases multiple high speed chases and customization options, it’s the game’s art style that steals the show. Rather than the hyper-realistic look of previous games, Need for Speed Unbound employs a stylized look that Criterion describes as ‘graffiti comes to life.’ The game was developed on the Frostbite Engine and is Criterion’s first Need for Speed title since 2013s Need for Speed Rivals.

Need for Speed Unbound launches December 2 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.