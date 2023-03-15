Need for Speed Unbound’s Volume 2 Update Adds New Events, Rewards Next Week

At the end of last year, Criterion Games released the latest Need for Speed entry Unbound, which our review called “an engaging and enjoyable open world racing game.”

Now, the former Burnout developer has introduced the game’s first free post-launch update, which adds a sizable amount of content for players to discover and partake in while driving through Lakeshore City. Featuring forty new challenges which can be completed daily for more rewards, and plenty of new events including Endurance Events, Rumble Races, Hot Laps Circuits and Playlist Events, the Volume 2 update also brings with it more rides to unlock and more cosmetics to adorn both your player character and your car with. Players will also be able to partake in high-speed cop chases in the game’s online mode, and completionists can check out the Keys to the Map DLC (priced at $5) to discover the location of all of the game’s collectibles and activities, along with an exclusive “Fury and Zen” clothing pack.

Be sure to check out the new trailer below for a peek at all of this upcoming racing action, which will launch on March 21 for Need for Speed Unbound owners on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.