Nekopara – Catboys Paradise Launching This Summer

It was quite the shock when developer NEKO WORKs revealed that Nekopara – Catboys Paradise was a real thing and not just their April 1st joke any longer. Now Sekai Project have revealed the game is expected to launch quite soon.

We don’t have a release date just yet, but there is now a Steam page with screenshots. As the name clearly states, this is a Nekopara game but with catboys instead of catgirls.

Interested in playing this visual novel? Add Nekopara – Catboys Paradise to your Steam Wishlist.