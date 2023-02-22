Neo-Noir Shooter El Paso, Elsewhere Heads to Xbox, Receives New Trailer

The indie game world is full of countless spiritual successors, paying homage to the legendary games that have inspired various developers. And yet despite several classic shooters and FPS games having odes to them crafted over the years, we have yet to see any spiritual successors to Max Payne yet. Well, that all changes this Fall when Strange Scaffold release their new retro-styled neo-noir shooter El Paso, Elsewhere. As seen in the game’s latest trailer below announcing that the game will also be heading to Xbox platforms, it aims to pay tribute to Remedy’s original classic…just with more supernatural monsters to shoot.

Set in the city of – well, take a wild guess – the game follows our hero, James Savage, as descend fifty floors below a haunted motel through locations that defy reality in order to stop their ex-girlfriend, the lord of vampires from conducting a world-destroying ritual (big day for shooters with vampires and reality distortion, it seems). Packed with a ton of surreal setting and bizarre enemies and complete with the numerous guns, uses of bullet time, and monologues from our lead that one would expect from a game such as this, El Paso, Elsewhere could easily be the next big throwback hit when it arrives for PC and Xbox platforms later this year.