NEO: The World Ends With You Brings the Reapers’ Game Back to Shibuya Today

The follow up to The World Ends With You, NEO: The World Ends With You, launches today for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. This time around, fans enter the Shibuya Underground (UG) as Rindo who, like Neku before him, finds himself thrown into the mysterious “Reapers’ Game,” where the only way to survive is to win.

NEO: The World Ends With You shares a few qualities with its predecessor, such as: character upgrades in the form of clothes and food, its comic aesthetic and the backdrop of Shibuya itself. Beyond that though, this is an entirely new adventure with a fresh story, its own large cast of characters and exploration/combat better suited to single-screen devices.

Those interested can actually give NEO: The World Ends With You a try via its demo on either PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch. After all, if one is going to willingly enter the Reapers’ Game, they’d better be sure about it.