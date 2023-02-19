Neodori Forever Brings Arcade-Style Racing to Switch on February 24

The Nintendo Switch has become a haven for arcade-style racers over the years. We have seen Horizon Chase Turbo find a perfect home there, alongside other gems like Slipstream and Hotshot Racing. Classics like OutRun and Virtua Racing have gotten a new lease on life thanks to the SEGA AGES program as well. Now, players can enjoy a new arcade-inspired racing game coming from QubicGames – best known for releasing not only great games on the platform, but doing so at low prices right away and then putting things on massive sales if you own prior games or just doing big giveaways too. Neodori Forever hits the eShop for a mere $4.99 at launch on February 24.