NeoGeo Classics Collection Hits Humble for Under $12

A massive NeoGeo Classics Collection has hit the Humble Store – offering up a ton of arcade gaming greatness for a rock-bottom price. The base price is $39.99 – discounted to $12.99. That’s already a steep discount, but it’s even better if you’re a Humble Choice member as that takes it down to $9.59. The games are DRM-free downloads and Metal Slug 1, 3, and X offer Steam codes.

The full collection includes Art of Fighting 2, Baseball Stars 2, Blazing Star, Fatal Fury Special, Garou: Mark of the Wolves, Ironclad, King of the Monsters, Metal Slug 1, 2, 3, and X, Neo Turf Masters, Pulstar, Real Bout Fatal Fury 2, Samurai Shodown II and V, Sengoku 3, Shock Troopers, Shock Troopers 2nd Squad, KOF 2000, KOF 2002, The Last Blade, and then Twinkle Star Sprites. This is a fantastic mix of vertical shooters, run and gun games, sports, fighting, and even a cute ’em-up in the form of Twinkle Star Sprites.