SNK vs. Capcom, NEOGEO Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1 Hit Steam With New Content

We’ve gotten a lot of enjoyment out of the various Neo Geo Pocket Color releases over the past year on the Nintendo Switch, but none offered up a better value than the NGPC Selection Vol. 1 with a blend of shooters, fighters and oddities like Dark Arms showcasing just how great the NGPC’s library was. Now, a compilation of the games has hit the PC for the first time — and added a game that wasn’t in the Switch version. Crush Roller makes its debut outside of the NGPC itself on the Steam version.

The NGPC’s most highly-regarded fighter also hits the PC for the first time with the release of SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium. This 16-bit portable brawler looks gorgeous thanks to its use of highly-detailed artwork in the background and lush animation used for limited sprites that became a signature part of the system’s visual style. If you’ve heard of the NGPC, but never played it, this is a fantastic way to do so. The Steam version bringing Crush Roller back is outstanding as there was nothing quite like it on other devices.