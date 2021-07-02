NetherRealm Studios Ends Mortal Kombat 11 Development, Shifts Focus to Next Project

NetherRealm Studios today confirmed that Mortal Kombat 11 is complete and that they’re moving on to their next project.

After more than 2 years of support, including 12 DLC characters and a campaign expansion, the Mortal Kombat 11 era has finally come to a close. First released in 2019, Mortal Kombat 11 has had a good run, garnering more post-launch support than any previous Mortal Kombat entry to date. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, which saw the release of three new characters along with native PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions, was the final substantial update for the game.

NetherRealm Studios has shifted focus to its next project. No word on what that project is, but the safe bet is Injustice 3. Hopefully, we’ll get an answer soon.

NetherRealm is now focusing on its next project and after more than two years of supporting Mortal Kombat 11, DLC for the game, including characters, has come to an end. — Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (@MortalKombat) July 2, 2021

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and Stadia. It contains the base game, Kombat Pack 1, the Aftermath expansion, and Kombat Pack 2.