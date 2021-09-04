Never Stop Playing Cookie Clicker Now That It Arrived on Steam

Although not the first incremental, or “clicker” game, Cookie Clicker was one of the most popular early on. Years later, Cookie Clicker has continued to receive updates to its web and mobile version. Now the game is officially on Steam.

It costs $4.99 on Steam because this is not just the web version on Steam. There are some new additions, including a variety of Steam features (like over 500 Steam Achievements). Trying to get them all legitimately may take years.

There’s even plans for Steam Workshop implementation. The ability to create and download mods will be coming soon.