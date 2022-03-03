New 2K Showcase Trailer Released for WWE 2K22

WWE 2K22 will be releasing soon and with the cover athlete being Rey Mysterio, Jr., he will be the focal point of the returning WWE Showcase mode. This mode is very popular and is shot like a WWE documentary where it will have players reliving important matches across a Superstar’s career. This new trailer shows highlights as players will take on the likes of Eddie Guerrero, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels along with current Superstars such as Dolph Ziggler and The Miz. Fast gameplay transitions are powered by 2K’s new Slingshot Technology.

MyRISE is also a new mode that will have a created Superstar starting from the Performance Center to being a WWE Legend. There will be unique Men’s and Women’s storylines available for the player as they encounter an array of current and legend WWE Superstars. WWE 2K22 will launch on March 11 for PlayStation 4/5, XBOX Series S/X, Xbox One and PC.