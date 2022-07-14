New Army of Darkness Update Available for Evil Dead: The Game

Sabre Interactive and Boss Team Games have released the Army of Darkness update for Evil Dead: The Game. Army of Darkness was the third movie in the Evil Dead franchise as it swayed completely off path from the original two and is a cult favorite to this day. Players will find Castle Kandar as a new map to play on along with a new mace as a melee weapon, new premium outfits and more. Iconic locations such as the Windmill, Arthurian Outpost, Fort Gort and Castle Kandar Keep will all be found on the map. An explosive crossbow has also been added as one of the two free weapons to go along with this free map.

The developers have also introduced a new free roam mode known as Exploration. This allows players to acclimated with each map completely at their own pace while slaying Deadites. Players can also purchase the Ash Williams S-Mart Employee outfit and the Gallant Knight outfit. The Medieval Bundle is also available now that includes new outfits for Lord Arthur and Henry the Red. There is also a gold getup for Evil Ash and his minions in this bundle. The two Ash outfits are $2.99 each and the Medieval Bundle is $7.99 or included with the Season Pass. You can check out our review of Evil Dead: The Game here and the latest trailer below.