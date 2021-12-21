New Campaign Deep-Dive Video Released for Company of Heroes 3

Relic Entertainment has released a new video offering a deep-dive into the campaign for Company of Heroes 3. The storied RTS franchise dating back nearly 15 years will be getting its third iteration in 2022 with a new theater of war campaign. For the first time, players will step into the boots of a WWII general in a brand new dynamic campaign map. Players will determine the course of history in Italy for the Allied campaign day-by-day and battle-by-battle. The video showcases some of this along with the new systems, decisions players will have to make, new resources and decisions that will need to be made. Check out the video below.