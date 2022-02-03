New Challenges Await in Latest Horizon Forbidden West Trailer

With just over two weeks until Guerrilla Games’ sci-fi open world sequel comes to PS5 and PS4, the developer has readily been sharing new footage for the game, including a story trailer and a brief look at how the game runs on last-generation hardware.

Now, the newest trailer, which can be seen below, provides a deeper look at the new challenges that Aloy will face upon her journey to the Forbidden West. From the various shops and mysterious cauldrons to new additions like the Melee Pits and Hunting Grounds, players will likely find plenty of ways to distract themselves from Horizon’s main campaign.

Horizon Forbidden West is set to launch on February 18 for PS5 and PS4.