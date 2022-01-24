New Chapter Coming for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Today, Skydance Interactive and Skybound Entertainment has revealed the next chapter for its critically-acclaimed VR horror title The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. Titled Chapter 2: Retribution, the story will continue from the original game that has seen $60 million of revenue since 2020.

Players will take on the mantle of the Tourist as the location remains in New Orleans with new threats and encounters in this new standalone version of the series.

While details about the story will be released later this year, the first chapter saw success on both the PlayStation VR, PC VR and Quest platforms.

Chapter 2: Retribution could tie in to the release of the PSVR 2.