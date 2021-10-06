New Charity Costumes Announced for Street Fighter V

Capcom has announced that is teaming up with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation for recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month. BCRF is the largest funders in the world for breast cancer research. Street Fighter V will be offering specially-themed costumes for Chun-Li and Ryu to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Two costumes are available for $9.99, or individually for $5.99, for both the PS4 and Steam versions of Street Fighter V. These will be available for a limited time starting on October 12 and lasting until November 12.