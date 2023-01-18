New Company of Heroes 3 Trailer Showcases British Forces

After a long wait in the series, Company of Heroes 3 will finally launch for PC on February 23rd with consoles at a later date. Today, a new trailer was released for the game with a focus on the revamped British army. This will be one of four factions at launch as the British will be defensive powerhouses that will cater to both veterans and newcomers, alike. Their army will consist of Pack Howitzer cannons, 4.2 Heavy Mortar cannons and 6-Pounder Anti-Tank Guns to assist and stalemating the German army. Players can also expect vehicles including the Dingo Scout Car and the Humber armored car.

The British will also utilize the Nepali and Indian soldiers of the Gurkha that come armed with Thompsons and Brens. These are considered part of the Battlegroups, which are specialized units each factions can call on in the game. The Launch Edition of the game is available for pre-order as it includes the Devil’s Brigade DLC pack that offers skins for Infantry, Vehicles and other cosmetics. You can watch the new trailer below.