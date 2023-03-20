New Curated Course From Tiger Woods Available for PGA TOUR 2K23

Today, 2K has announced a new course available for PGA TOUR 2K23 and it has been designed by cover athlete and executive director Tiger Woods. Payne’s Valley is set in the Ozark Mountains of Missouri as it is lined with waterfalls, streams and limestone rock walls. This has a 19th hole known as The Big Rock. 2K also announced that Nelly Korda will be added later this year as a playable pro. Eight-time LPGA Tour winner will join the likes of Brooke Henderson, Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko in the game.