New Game Footage Revealed For Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin

In celebration of Final Fantasy’s anniversary Square-Enix showed off some new footage from the upcoming Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is a re-imagining of the original Final Fantasy as seen through the eyes of Garland. The new footage showcases the new take on the iconic scene of the bridge being crossed north of Cornelia, which can be view on the game’s Twitter page. Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is scheduled for release on March 18 for PC via Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.