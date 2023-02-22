New Deep Dive Trailer for EA SPORTS PGA TOUR Focuses on Visuals

EA has released a new deep dive trailer for its upcoming EA SPORTS PGA TOUR slated to release on March 24 for current generation consoles and PC only. With thirty courses that includes two fantasy courses in line for the game, this deep dive showcases the technology that went into bringing each course to life. Each course will be further enhanced by time of day features that will add to even more atmosphere for the game. This includes the sun setting at Augusta National on the final day, and there isn’t anything in sports that matches that. These do not include the post launch courses available.

Each course was scanned with custom LiDAR helicopter flights to perfectly map each location. This allows for a higher level of realism and pin-point accuracy down to the blade of grass. The technology that was used for this has been used to identify underground gold mines and oil reserves. You can watch the trailer below and read the blog post here.