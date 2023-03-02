New Demo, First DLC Now Available for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Back in November, Ubisoft detailed their plans for the post-launch DLC for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, with three additional content packs slated to arrive throughout 2023.

The first of these DLC, entitled “The Tower of Doooom”, has launched today exclusively for season pass holders, as Mario and crew are tasked with rescuing their old friend Spawny from the first Mario + Rabbids game who is trapped at the top of the titular cursed tower. The new game mode features procedurally generated battles for your customizable squad of four heroes, and those who complete expeditions will unlock new cosmetics and harder expeditions with even better rewards. For those who have yet to check out the newest Mario + Rabbids game, Ubisoft has released a two hour demo that includes the prologue and part of the first planet for curious players to experience.

For more on the Switch exclusive Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, be sure to check out the new trailers below as well as our review.