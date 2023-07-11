New Details Emerge About Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

The latest entry in the Dragon Quest Monsters series, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is still a few months away but some new information has become available about the upcoming title. The story follows the journey of Psaro, a familiar name to players of Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen and a common PVP beast in the Dragon Quest Tact mobile game. In a tale of father against son, Psaro is cursed by his own father and becomes incapable of harming any creature of monster blood. To spite the rule of Nadiria, Psaro becomes a monster wrangler so that he may command his own army of monsters.

Psaro dreams of usurping his father, the Master of Monsterkind but he won’t have to do it alone as he is joined by some friendly companions on his journey. Rose is a kind hearted elf that befriends Psaro. Her mystical elven powers will prove useful in guiding Psaro through this forboding land. Toilen Trubble is a human with a passion for magic, and the latest in a long line of Dragon Quest puns. Toilen joins Psaro to search Nadiria for magical ingredients that can’t be acquired in the human world. He can be a potential trouble maker as five finger discounts are his favorite tactic in looking for bargains. Lastly there is Fizzy who is some sort of fuzzy creature. He serves as a mentor to Psaro in mastering the monster wrangling techniques.

Psaro’s story takes place in the underworld realm of Nadiria ruled by monsters. Nadiria is dividing into different realms called Circles and each circle has three layers to it: the lower, middle and upper echelon. Despite being in the underworld, time flows normally in Nadiria and cycles through the four seasons which not only change the landscape but also alter what monsters can be found depending on the time of year. Many familiar Dragon Quest monsters will be making a return but some new monsters will also be introduced including Ronin Racoon, Vegandragora and Goomulonimbus. There will be over 500 monsters in total, where the will be able to create new monsters using the revamped synthesis system. Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is scheduled for release on Nintendo Switch on December 1. There will also be three sets of DLC available on Day 1 that include new outfits for Psaro among other goodies. The Mole Hole includes the gothic vestments outfit and will allow Psaro to go underground for a reunion with monsters he’s met and scout monsters that are difficult to synthesize. Coach Joe’s Dungeon Gym includes the cake maker’s clobber outfit and features randomly generated dungeons with a powerful boss at the end. Treasure Trunks includes the monstrous mail outfit and offers unlimited but timed access to treasure boxes with exciting rewards.