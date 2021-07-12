New Details Emerge for Motorsport Games NASCAR Series

In a recent interview with IGN, Motorsport Games has confirmed that there will be a new NASCAR game coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. The company is dropping the HEAT name from the series and is going with strictly NASCAR 21. This will represent a new start to the series as it looks to play completely different. The game will run on the Unreal Engine, rather than the Unity Engine the previous titles used. Motorsport Games acquired Studio 397’s rFactor in March, and the team will be implementing that physics engine into NASCAR 21. This game will be the first simulation title for Motorsport Games to use the technology.

With the jump to the Unreal Engine and the use of current generation hardware, the visual fidelity should see a significant boost from its predecessor. The game will include a new career mode as players will focus on customization as this features is the number one request that comes out of the community. NASCAR 21 does not have a release date yet, but should release later this year.