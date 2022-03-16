New Details for Tiny Tina’s Wonderland Revealed

The side story that takes place in the Borderlands universe, Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, will be releasing on March 25 for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store. 2K and Gearbox have revealed new information pertaining to release windows, cross-play and split-screen multiplayer. Split-screen will allow up to four players on current generation consoles while previous generation will have two player action. The option to split the screen horizontally or vertically will be available in Tiny Tina’s Wonderland.

Cross-play will be a part of Tiny Tina’s Wonderland across all platforms no matter the generation of console or PC. Since coop is a big part of all the Borderlands games, this allows Gearbox to maximize the player base. This will be done through SHiFT Matchmaking as loot and enemy difficulty will scale differently during multiplayer. Gearbox has also noted that Borderlands 3 on current generation systems will be getting cross-play soon.

Most regions will see a release time of midnight local time, however the USA will see release starting at 9 PM PDT on March 25. The PC version on the Epic Games Store will see a release on March 24 at 4 PM PDT.