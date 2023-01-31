New Details Revealed About Resident Evil 4 Remake

Today, new information pertaining to the gameplay in Resident Evil 4 (Rem4ke) has surfaced thanks to Game Informer. The game is set to release on both current gen and previous gen PlayStation and Xbox plus PC on March 24. This will provide a better idea to the updated mechanics in the game. One of the biggest takeaways comes in the form of the removal of quick time events. The original title saw its fair share, which then transferred over to later games. There will be multiple new enemies and side quests added to the title. Unlike Resident Evil 2 and 3, Resident Evil 4 was the first to incorporate chapter-based progression and was much more linear in its design.

Leon will also have the option to use a cross bow in the game, which was missing from the previous. There is also the ability to carry multiple knives. Ashley can be controlled using the right stick on the controller and Leon also has the ability to quickly knife an enemy that is carrying Ashley.