New Details Revealed for Gran Turismo 7

Sony held its State of Play on Wednesday that fully showcased all the details that are coming to Gran Turismo 7. Launching on March 4 for PlayStation 4/5, the focus of the presentation was on the latest generation version. While the core game and its design will be implemented on both platforms, PlayStation 5 will see the benefits of Ray Tracing during gameplay along with the implementation of the DualSense Controller. The controller will allow racers to feel the tires on the surface of the tracks and also varying tire lock ups during breaking from the rear, and steering with the front tires through corners. This will really allow racers to help gauge their grip levels especially during tire deteriorating races.

Gran Turismo 7 will feature 400 cars that can be raced at a combination of 34 locations and 90 different layouts. Classic tracks will return such as Deep Forest, Trial Mountain and High Speed Ring along with a mix of real-world tracks such as the Red Bull Ring, Nurburgring and Brands Hatch. The Used Car Market returns with a bit of a change. The pricing on these cars closely mimics the real-world today and will dynamically update pricing and cars daily. This means you might need to risk jumping on a car that may not return for a while.

Personalized races allow for a combination of components to be used. Weather effects can be added to these along with a selection of AI opponents that you desire. Want to see how well a Ford Mustang Boss 302 from 1969 compares with a brand new Shelby GT 500? Won’t be much of a race, but this is an option now. Speaking of weather, Polyphony Digital has really broadened this and has thought outside-the-box on some elements. Puddles will naturally build and deteriorate based on the racing line. Rain can also be experienced on specific parts of the track for the first time. A new display in the game allows for racers to be able to predict the weather and prepare. All of this should be really interesting in multiplayer races, as Sport Mode carries over from the previous title along with lobby racing and split-screen racing.

Another interesting element that will add to track conditions are both cloud formations and star alignments. Clouds will be formed based on the real climate from the track location. This can affect surface temperatures of the track, which will alter grip levels and slip streams. Stars for night racing will be simulated, as well as planetary alignment, based on locations, as well. All of this can alter the feeling of the car during racing. Aerodynamics are also being improved thanks to CFD simulation for the air flow of the car. This effects everything from speed and downforce to the grip, as well. There will be tons of varying elements to help bring out the simulation aspect of the game.

Gran Turismo 7 will see the return of license tests and track exercises for learning. The game will also add mission races that include drag racing, a long requested element for the Gran Turismo series. To help build the performance of your vehicles, Gran Turismo 7 will offer 60 types of licensed performance parts. That doesn’t include the 650 aerodynamic parts, 150 wheels, and the ability to add roll cages and wide body modifications. More sticker placements for liveries and more access for areas along with sharing will be prominent in the game.

A different take to gameplay options for Gran Turismo 7 will be how music is implemented in certain regards. Music Rally will you driving a car to dynamically changing beats of a song. The replay mode offers new camera angles and dynamically changing music based on the situation. A Race Photo Mode is being implemented along with the return of Scapes for the photographers out there. Gran Turismo 7 is looking to be a return to the series roots as the last generation had only seen the eSports-focused Gran Turismo Sport. You can check out the State of Play replay below.