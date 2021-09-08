New Details Revealed for MyNBA in NBA 2K22

MyNBA will be receiving some upgrades for the upcoming NBA 2K22. The mode that revolves around the single player franchise mode for 2K will be getting these updates on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. First off, MySTAFF will provide players full control over an organization. Players can select their coaches, scouting and even their medical staff. A new Prep Hub will be used to improve player training as this allows adjustments to team training and fatigue while preparing for the next game based on the scouting reports. New Conditional Coaching allows for users to give coaching directions while simulating games. Finally, three new pre-built custom teams that comes complete with logos, uniforms and arenas will allow for the customization of new leagues to be easier. You can read the full Courtside Report here.