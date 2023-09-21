New Dynamic Handling System, Game Details Revealed for EA SPORTS WRC

Sim racing fans agree that the last DiRT Rally 2.0 really pushed the limit for simulation rally racing. EA SPORTS WRC had recently been announced and will be following in the lineage of that series. A focus on the official World Rally Championship experience with providing a co-driver and mechanics to work on the car. Rally racing generally releases one car at a time with timed stages and service breaks. The winner of the event, rather it be on gravel, tarmac, dirt or snow, is determined by the lowest time of the competitors at the event. EA SPORTS WRC will also be a current generation and PC release, only. It will also be only $49.99 at the time of release.

EA SPORTS WRC will offer eighteen global locations resulting in the biggest rally game to date. Seventeen of these locations are available at launch with the Central Europe Rally coming as post launch content. Each location is pulled from the official WRC calendar as each location will offer 35 kilometers of unique track totaling over 600 kilometers of terrain. Five bonus locations will be available on top of this, so the stage content will be pretty loaded for drivers. Various locations will offer racing across all four seasons for different weather and terrain effects.

Offering the World Rally Championship is more than just the top competition. EA SPORTS WRC will also offer the WRC2 and Junior World Rally Championship vehicles totaling ten, overall. This is just for the modern cars as the game will offer 68 historic vehicles dating back to the 1960s. This will also include the 1980s Group B era of both rear wheel drive and four wheel drive cars. With having this variety of cars from different eras means a completely different driving experience for each vehicle. The 1980s had completely overpowered cars with Group B eventually being banned from competition.

EA SPORTS WRC will offer best in-class handling as it carries over and builds upon what DiRT Rally 2.0 had to offer. This team has been behind multiple DiRT titles dating back to the Colin McRae days of rally racing games. The development team has worked a lot on improving the tarmac handling while tweaking the gravel and snow handling from the previous title. The community felt the gravel and snow handling physics were extremely realistic. The goal for the title with its immersive experience being brought in is to fully simulate the driving experience as if the player was in the cockpit. It seems the development team can certainly achieve this with EA SPORTS WRC.