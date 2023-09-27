New EA SPORTS WRC Deep Dive Shows Off In-Game Features

Today, EA Sports revealed its latest deep dive video for the upcoming EA SPORTS WRC. The game is slated as a current generation title with a release on PC that will launch on November 3. The official game of the FIA World Rally Championship will offer a way to create a modern rally racer while embracing the history of the sport. The Builder mode allows players to follow the same path as the legendary Colin McRae, who’s sponsored rally games are continued by the DiRT Rally series and into the new EA SPORTS WRC. Players can also expect a Rally School to begin their journey and learn the craft of the sport, and Regularity Rally, which is an alternate form of competition that will be present in several modes across the game.

: Players can follow in the footsteps of rally legend Colin McRae by designing and developing their very own modern-era rally car. From selecting chassis and body shells to customizing the interior and exterior, players have complete control over creating their dream vehicle. Each part has its own traits and features, and everything from the bumpers, spoilers, and wheel rims to smaller details like the body pins, lights, and air intakes can be changed, allowing players to create a one-of-a-kind machine ready to take on Career, Time Trial, Clubs, and more. Moments : Fans will be able to experience the most iconic moments from the 50-year history of the FIA World Rally Championship in the new game. From dominant performances to memorable comebacks, players can relive both historic and recent events firsthand and earn medals based on their performance. New Moments will be added to EA SPORTS WRC on a regular basis, challenging players to complete scenarios and events tied to and inspired by the real world of rally.

Career: Empowering the player to create their own team, Career offers deep multi-season progression and the opportunity to manage a team of engineers and make key decisions in the quest for glory. Players can work their way up from Junior WRC or jump straight in the top tier of competition and lead their team to victory against the world's best rally drivers, cars, and teams in this core WRC experience.

Other options for mode selection will include traditional single-player WRC experience that replicates the real-world season along with multiplayer and Clubs, which return from DiRT Rally 2.0. Cars will be offered across the FIA Junior WRC, WRC2 and WRC along with a Photo Mode and a Livery Editor. Those who pre-order the title will receive each of the five VIP Rally Passes that contain additional post-launch content along with three vanity packs full of liveries and apparel. Three day early access is also granted with the pre-orders as this will begin on October 31. You can check out the video below and read the blog here.