New Event Quest, Gift Palamute Available in Monster Hunter Rise

If fashion hunting is what a hunter is looking for, Monster Hunter Rise has players covered with the latest event quest that rewards some fantastic shades to really put a spring to their good-looking step. Take on the quest titled “An Icy Blade so Bright” and take down a Goss Harag to win the item to craft this fancy gear. In addition to this, players can also get a free Palamute to join their assortment that comes right from the Dev Team themselves. Wanogre is the pup’s name, and can be picked up from Iori after speaking with Senri the Mailman!

Both the event quest and palamute are available to get now. Check out the official tweets unveiling these goods below:

A special Palamute from the #MHRise Dev Team has joined the fray! 🐶 Check in with Senri the Mailman, then Buddy Handler Iori to hire the one and only Wanogre! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/1QrqtZgBSV — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) July 23, 2021