New Evil Dead: The Game DLC Inspired From 2013 Film

Evil Dead: The Game has a new set of DLC releasing and it takes inspiration from the remake film from 2013. Mia and David Allen from the film are now playable survivors in the game. David can reduce fear in himself and other nearby teammates to avoid possession. Mia’s damage will increase as her fear does. An alternate costume is also available for Mia and a ‘screamer’ image skin. This is included in the season pass or separately for $9.99. You can read our review of Evil Dead: The Game here and watch the new trailer below.