New Features Revealed for The W in NBA 2K22

2K has announced the return of The W in NBA 2K22 as some new features will be added. The WNBA-focused mode looks to add more realism to the experience by offering some new aspects to the mode. The badge progression system is now being carried over to The W as players can play games and practice to earn badges for MyPLAYER. Off-Day Experiences offers new ways to build your player via scrimmages, team practices and contact workouts. Historic and current WNBA stars can be competed against in the contact workouts for the first time in the series. The W Online will also offer the opportunity to link up with friends prior to jumping into a game. This means practice beforehand. Players will also earn Season XP by competing in The W Online. NBA 2K22 launches on September 10 for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC. You can check out the full Courtside Report here.