New Game+ Expo Back on March 31

It’s that time of the year again! The third annual New Game+ Expo will be returning as a streaming event on March 31.

For those who’ve missed previous New Game+ Expo events, their focus is on more Japanese game-focused and niche developers. For example, participating companies include Aksys Games, Idea Factory International, Inti Creates, NIS America, Playism and more.

The live showcase will air at 8:00 AM PT / 11:00 AM ET via the New Game+ Expo Twitch channel. After the main stream there will also be a post-show.