New Gameplay Launched for Boundary

Games have explored the idea of combat in outer space pretty thoroughly over the years, so one could be forgiven for thinking that the setting is pretty much tapped out at this point. However, this actually isn’t the case, and Studio Surgical Scalpels’ Boundary is proof of that. It seems that while space combat in the far-flung future has already been covered, the modern age and near-future settings haven’t. What could combat in space look like a few years from now? Well, have a look at the newest gameplay trailer and see.

Boundary itself is an online multiplayer FPS which seems to emphasize 3D movement and zero-gravity environments. “Astroperators” have a range of weapons and equipment to choose from, and they can use it to engage each other from just about any angle. There’s no sky or ground in space after all, so ambush really can come from all directions.

If the trailer is anything to go by, then it seems Studio Surgical Scalpels is going for at least some sense of realism here, which, oddly enough, may just grant players even more options as they struggle to gain supremacy in each map. Those interested in seeing more of this can sign up for the beta right now on the Boundary website.

Boundary is currently set for a PC release sometime this year.