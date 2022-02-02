New Gameplay Revealed During New WWE 2K22 Ringside Report

2K held a Ringside Report this morning that broke down what to expect during gameplay for WWE 2K22. On top of the break down that includes a completely rebuild physics engine and tons of new animations, 2K showed nine minutes of gameplay between Rey Mysterio, Jr and Damian Priest. Creative Director Lynell Jinks, Art Producer Christina Diem Pham, Principal Designer Jason Vandiver, Senior Producer Jonathan Rivera, and Senior Designer Derek Donahue provide commentary. A breakdown of the details is below along with the broadcast that features the gameplay. WWE 2K22 will launch on March 11 for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

New dynamic animations, only possible through the redesigned gameplay engine, on display from both Superstars in the ring. The Superstars feel more responsive and easier to control, and each move connects smoother and more precisely.

An overhauled lighting engine that showcases the extreme details of the Superstars, making them look hyper realistic.

Tweaked object physics allow for unexpected moments throughout the match. Kendo sticks fray with each hit, and tables and corner barricades break dynamically to create a more authentic match experience.

Strategic defensive commands which include blocking, dodging, and breakers.