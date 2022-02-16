New Gameplay Shown For Crystar Ahead of Switch Release

Fans looking forward to the Switch release of Crystar can now get a better idea of how it’ll look on the system. In the most recent trailer released by NIS America, Rei and her companions draw on the power of tears to access powerful transformations and abilities in order to destroy their enemies. Each party member has their chance to shine here, so viewers should be able to get a sense of what each is capable of.

Crystar has been available on PlayStation 4 and PC for a while now, so those who’d rather not wait for the Switch release on March 29 can go play it right now if they want. For those who don’t mind waiting though, there is a limited edition of the game available through the NIS store, but be sure to check out our review first in order to see if it’s worth paying that limited edition premium.