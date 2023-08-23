New Gameplay Trailer Drops For RoboCop: Rogue City

When discussing the top action films of the ’80s it would nothing short of a criminal act to omit RoboCop. The combination of satirical humor mixed with impressive (for the time) robot special effects and some gratuitous violent scenes led for an incredibly memorable film that still holds up today. The idea of a cyborg super cop violently enforcing the law endless legions of scumbags lends itself well to a video game setting. The upcoming RoboCop: Rogue City pays tribute to the 1987 cinematic triumph.

The newest trailer for RoboCop: Rogue City offers a glimpse into how the OCP run Detroit Police Department takes care of business. This trailer showcases a few elements of the game that make an already intriguing game to RoboCop fans even more so. We see RoboCop discussing matters with a psychologist, hinting that part of the narrative may include reaching a resolution between his new identity as RoboCop and his prior life as Alex Murphy. There is quite a bit of gunplay involved the trailer as well, which is to be expected as this was never a franchise that was known for shying away from violence. The combat looks as action packed as one would expect from RoboCop but there also appears to be some detective work involved. The cybernetic enhancements improved his combat capabilities but also has come cerebral benefits as well.

RoboCop: Rogue City is set between the events of RoboCop 2 and RoboCop 3. One of the more exciting elements about this upcoming title is that Peter Weller will be reprising his role as the titular cybercop. RoboCop: Rogue City is scheduled for release on September 23 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.