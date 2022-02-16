New Gameplay Trailer Released for Monster Energy Supercross 5

Milestone has released the first gameplay trailer for its fifth Monster Energy Supercross game. The trailer shows pure gameplay while including three different racing views to play in. Fans will get an idea of the visuals and gameplay for the upcoming game that releases on March 17 for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. The game will feature the riders and bikes of the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross season and will feature a career mode that takes into account injuries throughout the season. The Compound will also be back. Check out the video below.