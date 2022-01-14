New Gameplay Video for Gran Turismo 7 Released

A day after announcing that Daytona International Speedway would be included in Gran Turismo 7, Polyphony Digital posted a lap around the circuit from the PlayStation 5. You will be able to see the improvements to reflections and shadows and how the game will play. One lap is on-board in the cockpit of a Porsche GT car while the other is the replay of the car going around in third person. You can also see more cars that can be expected in the game when it launches on March 5. Check out the video below.