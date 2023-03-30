New Gameplay Video Released for EA SPORTS PGA TOUR

EA has released a new gameplay video for the upcoming EA SPORTS PGA TOUR, which is slated to release just after next weekend’s Masters’ Tournament. The video offers a sneak peak at Pebble Beach and Bay Hill and also showcases online multiplayer that features producer Ben Ramsour. Players will witness the stunning, realistic visuals and the course mapping technology that EA has implemented into the game. Prior to the Masters’ Tournament, an invite-only live streamed event called Road to the Masters Invitational will air on Sunday, April 2 and 3:00 PT. You can check out the latest video below.