New Gameplay Video Released for TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 3

Raceward Studio have released a new gameplay video for TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 that highlights the third section of the circuit layout. The video features rider John McGuinness and the Honda CBR 1000RR as a focus for this title has been on providing deeper immersion with more detailed dashboards for each individual bike. This is one of 40 superbikes in the game and players can also go outside of the Isle of Man with the new Open Roads feature. The game will release in May for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC. Check out the video below.